One of the benefits of hanging around Davido is the freebies he shares and this time around it's his 30BG who all got an all-expense paid shopping spree.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 14, 2019, where he shared a photo of his 30BG crew and himself after taking them on a shopping spree.

"Took whole squad shopping!! 💳! 30BG," he captioned the photo.

This is coming less than 48 hours after he gave out his $40k gold necklace to Zlatan. If you think Davido hasn't done more than just a shopping spree for his crew, then think again as we can recall the time he went car shopping everyone in 30BG.

The car gift...

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, March 7, 2019, where he announced his plans to buy cars for his crew. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, March 7, 2019, where he announced his plans to buy cars for his crew. Just so we all know that he isn't joking, Davido shared a photo of the first recipient of the car gift in his crew, Aloma.

"I'm on a buying car spree for all my n**gas! Nah Lati car go drop last! Let's start with @aloma_dmw," he wrote. He went on to share a photo of Aloma and his new Mercedes Benz whip

Davido

"Congrats @aloma_dmw u've been nothing but a brother to me enjoy this new gift uncle Louis next!" he wrote.

Christmas certainly came early for the 30BG crew and Davido might not be done with spoiling his close allies with gifts.