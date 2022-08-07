RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido spotted with 4th child for the 1st time in public

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

The singer was spotted in public with the boy after two years of rumours.

Recommended articles

Davido was seen carrying the little boy after church service on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), also known as the NXTION Family, a Pentecostal Church based in London, England.

The church is run and pastored by popular controversial pastor, Tobi Adeboyega.

Adeboyega shared the video of the music star and his son via his Instagram page after service.

Davido welcomed his fourth child, Dawson, with London-based model, Larrisa London in 2020.

The music star already has three children from previous relationships.

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

Nigerian music star Davido and his three children [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido and his three children [Instagram/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey with his then partner, Amanda.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted from the show

BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted from the show

Davido spotted with 4th child for the 1st time in public

Davido spotted with 4th child for the 1st time in public

BBNaija: Biggie introduces new housemates to the show

BBNaija: Biggie introduces new housemates to the show

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

Movie recommendation: Tade Ogidan's Gold statue

Movie recommendation: Tade Ogidan's Gold statue

TAR1Q levitates on a cosmic level in 'Son of the Moon' [Pulse Album Review]

TAR1Q levitates on a cosmic level in 'Son of the Moon' [Pulse Album Review]

5 underrated Nollywood films that made reputable mark

5 underrated Nollywood films that made reputable mark

5 of the best onscreen couples of all time

5 of the best onscreen couples of all time

Kidnappers said Nollywood not supporting Nnamdi Kanu - Okereke

Kidnappers said Nollywood not supporting Nnamdi Kanu - Okereke

Trending

Nigerian veteran comedian Alibaba [Instagram/AlibabaAddicts]

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Music star Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

Check out photos from Mercy Chinwo's court wedding

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel [Daily Post]

Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Davido spoils himself with a custom-made power bike