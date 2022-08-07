Davido spotted with 4th child for the 1st time in public

Davido was seen carrying the little boy after church service on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), also known as the NXTION Family, a Pentecostal Church based in London, England.

The church is run and pastored by popular controversial pastor, Tobi Adeboyega.

Adeboyega shared the video of the music star and his son via his Instagram page after service.

Davido welcomed his fourth child, Dawson, with London-based model, Larrisa London in 2020.

The music star already has three children from previous relationships.

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

Pulse Nigeria

In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey with his then partner, Amanda.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.