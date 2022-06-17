RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

The billionaire heir took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, June 17, 2022, where he shared a video of the new wristwatch.

Recommended articles

The singer bought a special Audemars Piguet watch for his two-year-old son.

An Audemars Piguet watch goes for about $350,000.

It is no news that Davido is a collector of expensive wristwatches.

Over the last few years, we've seen the singer buy some pretty expensive wristwatches.

It would be safe to say Davido has one of the biggest and most expensive watches collections in this part of the world.

In 2019, the music star bought a Richard Mille wristwatch which costs $111,188 (N40M).

In 2018, he bought an expensive diamond-encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch.

Davido and his son, Ifeanyi [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido and his son, Ifeanyi [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

While he was still exclusive with his estranged fiance, Chioma Rowland, he gifted her a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Watch which is estimated to cost $45,999.

Davido's flamboyant lifestyle is one that cant be compared to any other celebrity from this part of the world.

From his expensive fleet of cars to actually buying a private jet, the list is endless of the luxury properties in his will are not your everyday kind of properties.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Pixar's 'Lightyear' reportedly banned from Nigerian cinemas

Pixar's 'Lightyear' reportedly banned from Nigerian cinemas

Trending

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]

Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie after claiming 2nd wife brought him blessing

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Precious is a Ugandan who only met Emmanuel in 2021. [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious]