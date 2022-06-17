Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

The singer bought a special Audemars Piguet watch for his two-year-old son.

An Audemars Piguet watch goes for about $350,000.

It is no news that Davido is a collector of expensive wristwatches.

Over the last few years, we've seen the singer buy some pretty expensive wristwatches.

It would be safe to say Davido has one of the biggest and most expensive watches collections in this part of the world.

In 2019, the music star bought a Richard Mille wristwatch which costs $111,188 (N40M).

In 2018, he bought an expensive diamond-encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch.

Pulse Nigeria

While he was still exclusive with his estranged fiance, Chioma Rowland, he gifted her a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Watch which is estimated to cost $45,999.

Davido's flamboyant lifestyle is one that cant be compared to any other celebrity from this part of the world.