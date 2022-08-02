Davido spoils himself with a custom-made power bike

''New Baby...Banana go hear am," he captioned the video.

Davido's new bike comes just months after he dropped a whopping N90M on a Mercedes Maybach SUV.

According to several car websites, a 2021 Mercedes Maybach goes for about $160,000 - 161,000.

Davido bought the SUV days after he performed at his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

The new set of wheels will join an already extensive garage of expensive cars, which includes several models of Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, and Lamborghini Aventador which cost him over N300M.

Davido also owns several Range Rover models and other exotic cars.

The music star has earned his wealth from his successful music career that has spanned over ten years.