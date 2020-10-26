Nigerian music star, Davido has slammed those who were behind the looting and destruction of properties belonging to both government and private individuals across the country.

The singer made his displeasure known via his Twitter page on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

"It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the Peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully," he tweeted.

"What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?? Or burgling or burning houses belong to innocent citizens?! Or burning Buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives???"

"Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training??? Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!!"

According to Davido, the country needs law and order for things to change.

These tweets are coming on the heels of the unrest that took over the country after the #EndSars protest went south.

Several states in the country have been hit with widespread looting and destruction of private and government properties.