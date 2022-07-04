Davido shocks fan with N2M on stage

The music star called the fan on stage and gifted her his sneakers.

While the fan was still basking in the euphoria, he shocked her when told his P.A to give the young lady the amount of money.

The billionaire heir's largess was received with a loud ovation from the crowd.

Davido's latest benevolent act is coming weeks after he gave a Ghanaian a full scholarship.

Someone had tweeted about the young man's inability to further his education despite scoring all As at the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a tweet that went viral, it was reported that the young man has been unable to further his education because of his financial status.

"We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all .. #wrblo," Davido tweeted after he found the young man.

This is not the first time Davido will be funding the education of the underprivileged.

The last time Davido was in the news for doing what he knows how to do best was during his last birthday.

Davido raised N250M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

He donated the entire money raised to several orphanages across the country.