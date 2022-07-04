RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido shocks fan with N2M on stage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

The singer surprised the fan during one of his performances at a show over the weekend.

Recommended articles

The music star called the fan on stage and gifted her his sneakers.

While the fan was still basking in the euphoria, he shocked her when told his P.A to give the young lady the amount of money.

The billionaire heir's largess was received with a loud ovation from the crowd.

Davido's latest benevolent act is coming weeks after he gave a Ghanaian a full scholarship.

Someone had tweeted about the young man's inability to further his education despite scoring all As at the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a tweet that went viral, it was reported that the young man has been unable to further his education because of his financial status.

"We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all .. #wrblo," Davido tweeted after he found the young man.

This is not the first time Davido will be funding the education of the underprivileged.

The last time Davido was in the news for doing what he knows how to do best was during his last birthday.

Davido raised N250M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

He donated the entire money raised to several orphanages across the country.

The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

'I never ruined anybody's marriage' - BBNaija's Maria cries out

'I never ruined anybody's marriage' - BBNaija's Maria cries out

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo describes Burna Boy as greatest Afrobeats act

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo describes Burna Boy as greatest Afrobeats act

Davido shocks fan with N2M on stage

Davido shocks fan with N2M on stage

Fireboy's 'Bandana' set for July 15th release

Fireboy's 'Bandana' set for July 15th release

Felabration artwork competition: Winners to be rewarded N500,000 – Organisers

Felabration artwork competition: Winners to be rewarded N500,000 – Organisers

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

Chacha Eke Faani and family

Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]