Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

The Afrobeats singer, who continues to record new achievements, made history as the first Nigerian celebrity to have the most liked Instagram picture.

Making his grand return to social media, the singer posted cute pictures of himself and his wife, Chioma, and this sent social media users who had been expecting his return into a frenzy.

As of the time of this report, the picture currently has 1,662,225 likes and 224,447 comments.

Recall that Davido made history and made Nigerians, and by extension, Africans, proud as he, alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, sang the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together).