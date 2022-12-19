ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Babatunde Lawal

Davido is also the most-followed African celebrity on Instagram.

Nigerian music superstar Davido
Nigerian music superstar Davido

Award-winning singer Davido has hit another milestone by gaining one million likes on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Afrobeats singer, who continues to record new achievements, made history as the first Nigerian celebrity to have the most liked Instagram picture.

Making his grand return to social media, the singer posted cute pictures of himself and his wife, Chioma, and this sent social media users who had been expecting his return into a frenzy.

As of the time of this report, the picture currently has 1,662,225 likes and 224,447 comments.

Recall that Davido made history and made Nigerians, and by extension, Africans, proud as he, alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, sang the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together).

The singer then gave a historic performance to close the Qatar FIFA World Cup, hours before Argentina will win the coveted title after defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Movie practitioners summon Olaiya for going b*tt naked to pray for Tinubu

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT