Davido set to open new home in Banana Island

The music star bought the property in 2020.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to open his new home.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the music star said all is now set for the opening of the new house.

"I open my new house today !! 2022 ALL BLESSINGS AMEN !!" he tweeted.

twitter.com

It would be recalled that Davido bought the music star bought the property in 2020.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

Davido's dream of owing a home with a private lift has come through [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.

It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos cost billions of naira.

