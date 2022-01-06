Davido set to open new home in Banana Island

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the music star said all is now set for the opening of the new house.

"I open my new house today !! 2022 ALL BLESSINGS AMEN !!" he tweeted.

It would be recalled that Davido bought the music star bought the property in 2020.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

Pulse Nigeria

One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.