Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to open his new home.
Davido set to open new home in Banana Island
The music star bought the property in 2020.
In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the music star said all is now set for the opening of the new house.
"I open my new house today !! 2022 ALL BLESSINGS AMEN !!" he tweeted.
It would be recalled that Davido bought the music star bought the property in 2020.
The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.
One outstanding feature of Davido's new home is the private lift.
It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos cost billions of naira.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng