This time, Dammy Krane put up a post on his Instagram story stating that Davido had ordered some of his men to attack him and he only survived because of security measures.

In his post, he mentioned the name Ab Kush, who he said was a thug hired by Davido to harm him. He said the guy had attacked him once when he was in his car and tried to forcefully gain access to his home.

After tweeting about this, Ben Hundeyin, representing the police command in Lagos, commented on the post, asking him to lodge a formal complaint at the nearest police station so they can be involved in the issue. But, Dammy Krane said that he couldn’t leave his house as he was scared for his safety.

"Davido Sent his boys to Attack me but they failed, thanks to Safety & security measures by the Government, I have the full video of David’s boy (AB KUSH) trying to force my Car door open & attack me (this same guy also came sneaking around my house after this attempt) All attempts was caught on security surveillance Camera. This is threat to Life"