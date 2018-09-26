Davido sends message to Osun citizens ahead of rerun elections

news

Davido has a message for the citizens of Osun state ahead of the rerun elections which is to take place this week.

The music star on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, took to his Twitter page where he posted his message to the people of Osun. In his message, he thanked the Osun people for the support they have shown so far towards his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke and prayed they extend the support on Thursday, September 26, 2018, during the rerun.

"To all patriotic Osun citizens. On the road to #Osun2018, I salute you all for all the mileage you have covered thus so far during the election. I salute your courage, resilience and support Adeleke the "dancing senator soon to be cheerful and Dancing governor," he wrote.

He didn't end there, he went on to appeal to the citizens of Osun state not to be sugarcoated by the "blatant promises" of the opposition party.

"Out should be noted that Osun state is not an annex of Lagos, but state of its own and such all sort of political suzerainty should be expunged and decimated. Don't be sugarcoated by their blatant promises. As you cast your votes tomorrow for the rerun, vote PDP. We solidarise with you. OBO," he concluded.

Davido's support for his uncle hasn't gone unnoticed as we've him follow his campaign through the length and breadth of Osun state to gather support for him. Even Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle couldn't but admire his persistence and doggedness during the campaign.

You've got to give it to Davido over his doggedness during the Osun elections and Ireti Doyle is apparently on the same page. The actress in a long epistle on her Instagram praised the music star for his loyalty, passion towards his uncle's (Senator Ademola Adeleke) bid to become the next governor of Osun state.

"Who he's campaigning for and why is immaterial and beside the point. The way i see it, if a quarter of us got involved and pursued our political preferences with as much passion, single-mindedness, loyalty, doggedness and "we die here" fervour that @davidoofficial has displayed and sustained over the last several days, it's safe to say that the last 2 decades probably wouldn't have gone down the way they have and we probably wouldn't be in the current socio-political situation we are in.

"It doesn't matter how cerebral or articulate you are; backseat driving and armchair political analysis don't change a thing. Everyone is analysing what A, B, C, and D are doing, the real question is what are you doing? How are you getting involved? What is your political preference and how are you ensuring that you are effectively represented?

"Alas, classic Nigerianese, you no go do, person wey gree do will be damned for doing..Na so! DavidO has found his "why". I am PVC ready currently on the lookout for my "why". A candidate who's politics I agree with, who I feel I can trust#BeActivelyInvolved#ArmChairCriticsNeverChangedAThing#GetYourPVC#AggresivelySupportTheCandidateOfYourChoice," she wrote.