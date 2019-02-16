A similar incident occurred in the year 2015, under the former Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who blamed security challenges as a reason for putting the elections of that year on hold.

Eventually when it was held, it presented a new government led by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This has made Davido to nurture an optimism that everything will be alright in the end.

"There’s nothing wrong in wanting to be President for one more week," the pop star shares in a post on Twitter.

Only a temporary setback

Banky W is contesting for a seat in parliament to represent the Eti-Osa constituency at the Federal House of Representatives. He is seeking the post with the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

While others protested over the disappointment of a postponed election, the singer saw an opportunity. A chance to sensitize balloters more on exercising their franchise.

If the elections had gone ahead to hold today as earlier planned by INEC, he would have learned his fate against other contestants vying for the post. Already a delay has occurred and that means he will have to wait longer.

It is disappointing but not so dreadful if overused corps members are the subject. In his tweet on Saturday, he recognized the youths as persons deserving sympathies for a strenuous way of passing the night.