'Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire' - Davido

While reacting to the news of the alleged disappearance of a popular Catholic priest, Mbaka, the music star said anyone supporting the current administration deserves to go to hell.

"God how did it get to this man !!! Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire Walai .... it’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil !!!!" he tweeted.

It is no news that the music star has remained vocal with the political situation in the country.

Recall during the #EndSars protests across the country, he was one of the most active celebrities in the forefront.

Interestingly, the singer has already hinted at joining politics.

During a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series, the billionaire heir said he would someday run for the house of representative seat.