RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire' - Davido

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star takes the federal government to the cleaners.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has slammed the federal government over the unrest in the country.

Recommended articles

While reacting to the news of the alleged disappearance of a popular Catholic priest, Mbaka, the music star said anyone supporting the current administration deserves to go to hell.

"God how did it get to this man !!! Anybody supporting this government suppose go hellfire Walai .... it’s not even ridiculous no more it’s disgusting and evil !!!!" he tweeted.

It is no news that the music star has remained vocal with the political situation in the country.

Recall during the #EndSars protests across the country, he was one of the most active celebrities in the forefront.

Interestingly, the singer has already hinted at joining politics.

During a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series, the billionaire heir said he would someday run for the house of representative seat.

"You will see. Presidency, I'm joking. I don't know, I'll probably start from the house of representatives," he said. "This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes I win run for office."

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

4 reasons why every man must help his woman to an orgasm

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa