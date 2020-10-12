Davido has released a statement after he visited the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The music star came under fire after a video emerged where he denied taking part in the #EndSars protest.

According to the music star who took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 12, 2020, he never at any point denied taking part in the protest which took place in Abuja on Sunday, October 11.

"I want to make it clear that I didn't go there to deny protesting. My comments were taken out of context. I was trying to explain that I was not at the protest to cause trouble or fight as you can hear me say in the video," part of the statement read.

The music star also cleared the air on the reason he joined in the protesters, "I then explained the reason why I got involved with the protesters and led them down to the force HQ so I could dialogue with the officers in charge who were accused of effecting arrests."

Davido didn't just protest as he helped secure the release of some of the protesters who had been arrested by the police authority. [Instagram/TheDavidoDailyShow]

Finally, the 27-year-old singer went on to thank the IG for meeting him under short notice and Nigerians who have come out in their numbers for the #EndSars protest.

Prior to the statement, a video surfaced online where Davido revealed that he had been given a go-ahead by the government to set up an independent panel to evaluate SARS.