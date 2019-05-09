Davido has reacted to the courting ruling which didnt favour his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the appeal court.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 9, 2019, where he expressed his disappointment at the ruling of the appeal court where he lost to the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola. According to him, this is not the end of the journey as he thinks there will be a victory when the case shifts to the Supreme court.

"My people, we cannot hide our disappointment this judgment of the Court of the Appeal. It hurts that it's extremely painful but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it. Everyone remain calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm at this time. As you all know there is one last and important lap. It is time for the last lap and the God I know and serve is in control.

"We have won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain that the highest court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment! Everyone stay calm and stay safe! See you at the Supreme court," he wrote.

Davido's response is coming barely a few hours after the appeal court sitting in Abuja in his judgment ruled in favour of the seating governor, Gboyega Oyetola. A few days ago, Davido had called out the government following the arrest of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Davido speaks out after uncle's arrest

The music star took to his Instagram page where he lamented about the ordeal his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, faced in the hands of the security agencies, who recently contested for the governorship elections in Osun state.

"Stay strong Uncle D! GOD IS GREAT AND HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT HAS A SAY @ademolaadeleke_01," he wrote. He went on to reveal that he has lost all hope in the country following the crisis that has befallen his family.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was arrested on Monday, May 6, 2019, by the men of the Nigeria Police Force after honouring their invitation at the force headquarters in Abuja.