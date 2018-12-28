Davido has reacted to the claims that he assaulted Kizz Daniel's manager, Tumi Lawrence during his recently held concert.

While reacting to comments on his Twitter page on Friday, December 28, 2018, Davido said he apologised for assaulting Kizz Daniel's manager even though he didn't assault him.

"Ok kiss Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing 😒," he tweeted.

Davido's latest reaction is coming less than 24 hours after Kizz Daniel's manager had accused him of slapping him during his concert which was held on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

Did Davido slap Kizz Daniel's manager?

Okay guys, the gist in town right now is that Davido's concert which took place last night had its own fair share of drama as reports have it that Davido slapped Kizz Daniel's manager.

Even though it is not really clear if he slapped the manager, a tweet from the manager, Tumi Lawrence suggests that something close to that might have happened. Tumi took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where he slammed Davido.

"Fuck you and your fake love @iam_Davido. And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika," he tweeted.

Reliable sources close to PULSE revealed that after the alleged slapping incident, Kizz Daniel who was billed to perform his hit song 'One Ticket' with Davido was a no-show as he left the scene abruptly. Davido however, went ahead to perform the song alone.