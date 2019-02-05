In the video obtained from Davido’s Twitter timeline, Atiku said “At my youth, Fela was the king of music, and believe me, he was my favorite musician. And I made sure I attended all Shrine musical events throughout the night and till morning.

“But of course, currently, the reigning king is Davido.“

Davido reacts

In his reaction, Davido posted on Twitter saying: "Our incoming President knows wassup!!!! @atiku God Bless you sir !!"

On January 27, 2019 Davido etched his name in the history books following a successful outing at the O2 Arena in London.