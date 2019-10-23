Davido is threatening fire and brimstone as he promises to send lady and her friend who accused him of getting her pregnant.

The music star made this known via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. According to him, they will be spending a long time in jail.

"These hoes going to jail!! Mark my words," he wrote.

Davido is threatening fire and brimstone as he promises to send lady and her friend who accused him of getting her pregnant. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido's comment is coming barely a few hours after two yet to be identified young ladies released a video on social media. One of the unidentified young ladies claimed that Davido was responsible for her pregnancy.

In the over three minute video, the two women obviously irritated and angry claimed that Davido had through his manager, Lati accosted them during a birthday gathering at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

According to the lady, after having sex with Davido, she found out that she was pregnant and all moves made towards reaching Davido and his manager have been received with strong opposition.

She, however, wants Davido to accept the pregnancy. We will continue to monitor this story as it develops. Davido only recently welcomed a baby boy with his soon to be wife, Chioma.

Davido welcomes baby boy with fiancée, Chioma

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Davido and Chioma Instagram

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter. Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.