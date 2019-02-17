This is following a spat he had with a woman identified as Lolo.

Weeks towards the 2019 general elections that has now been postponed a week further, the pop star has noticeably been engrossed in the business of politics.

Two political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) are the main choices in Nigeria because of their large following and Davido has been observed to be more affectionate with the latter.

That means voting in its candidate, a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar who seems like a bad egg to some observers. Davido's affiliation with him encouraged Lolo to accuse him of selling his soul by promoting Atiku, a PDP candidate.

"Wait so David wants to throw his toys out the pram and sub wiz kid because he didn't want to sell his vote or sell his soul convincing the population to vote knowing FULL WELL that the candidate is thrash.

"All of us here using our voices to remind people that they have a choice and this one wants to regress. Not everyone should get involved if your influence is going to be used to keep Nigeria where it is," Lolo addresses Davido on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the singer posted an angry response to protest the condemnation.

The conversation initiated by Lolo seemed about making responsible choices as an influencer but he gave a condescending feedback that focused on her looks.

In his comeback, the artist was not happy about being addressed by his real name David.

"The name is Davido not David, You dont know or you want to know me?? Make I start? You got a list and you know it! ooops.

"No, as no tits yellow teeth broke ass bitch keep my name out ya mouth, and stop sharing p*ssy around yoy filthy little thing. talking about I sold my soul? Walking around looking like Valeria Levetina.

"You got your 5 mintutes now bitch you can go back to your jobless no purpose having life! You sick bitch," Davido reportedly replies.

In Nigeria, more women are asking for fairer treatment in the society and wish not to be objectified because of their status.

Davido's comments has reignited the activism directed at men who show less interest in the value of women.

Being a bad role model

In a video she posted to reply Davido's harsh counter, Lolo brings attention to the harmful impact of his comments on close to 10 million people who follow him on social media, particularly on IG.

"Man! It is 2019. Stop belittling a woman for how she looks and stop making everything about how she looks," Lolo retorts at the beginning of the clip.

She is very confident of her appearance and she goes on to confirm that.

"No, ass no tits yellow teeth broke ass bitch... From where? My tits are good. Do you know what I mean?," she says while gesturing with her frontal anatomy.

"It is sort of like there is nothing else to say. It is so normal or natural for a woman to be insulted on her physical appearance or be rated by her physical appearance. Or everything is just down to her physical appearance. It is so so sad.

"There are so many young boys that follow David... young girls that follow David.

"There is two little girls that he has brought into this world. All of these people are aiming for some kind of influence.

"And I think it is a bad example. What does my body have to do with anything?," she asks.

The woman is not bothered about the comments made by Davido also known as David.

She noted that her video response was an advocacy to address the common issue her gender is faced against living in the Nigerian society.

"I am not gonna lose sleep over David. I did wanna highlight that we are still here.

"We are still in this whole thing where a man is gonna see you and if he does not like what you are bringing to the table, he is gonna analyse how you look."

Celebrities must pull their weight

With a massive following spread all over Nigeria and the globe, it is important for celebrities to pull their weight.

The disappointment of having the elections postponed had a negative impact on many including public figures. Like a comedian Alibaba who expressed constructively his feeling about the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), hours to the polls on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

If an effective plan had been put in place, the general elections would have been held as opposed to a postponement citing logistics reasons.

His views were positive and proposes a new way to doing things. On the day the elections were shifted to a further date, Pulse captured the reactions of many public figures who also shared thoughts containing useful suggestions.

While sharing good opinion is good, having a thick skin must not be lacking.

A celebrity must see the role as one that does not give protection against criticism and must already have a civil response prepared in case they are condemned for their actions.

It is a nice way to pull their weight which also means respecting women more.