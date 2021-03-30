Nigerian music star Davido has sent tongues wagging after photos of himself and Instagram model Mya Yafai kissing surfaced online.

In the photos, the music star is seen all loved up with his rumoured new girlfriend.

It is reported that the photos were taken at a party they attended together in the United States of America.

This is coming weeks after they were spotted together vacationing in Sint Maarten, a country in the Caribbean.

American gossip Instagram page, The Shaderoom shared a video of Davido and Yafai holding hands as they stepped out for a walk.

After the video was released, speculations followed over the singer's engagement to his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

While Nigerians were still doubting the existence of the once admired relationship between Davido and Chioma, he pulled a surprise.

He performed 'Assurance' a song dedicated to Chioma on the late-night American television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Davido proposed to Chioma back in 2019, 10 days after their introduction.

They welcomed their first child together later that year.