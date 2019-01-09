We already know Davido is the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram but right now it looks like he has extended his lead with over 9 million followers.

As at the beginning of the second week of January 2019, his fan base on Instagram hit 9 million and it doesn't look like it will be slowing down anytime soon. Just so you know, Davido follows only 4,836 people on Instagram and we know a huge chunk of these guys are celebrities, close family and associates.

If you are wondering why the music star's fan base keeps increasing, then you'd have to follow him as he has a way of keeping his followers entertained. From showing off his beautiful family (his daughters, Imade and Hailey) and his love interest, Chioma, Davido has a very interesting lifestyle.

Let's not forget the fact that he likes to show off his cars, house, and private jet and who doesn't want to see their favourite celeb excel and prosper. Well thumbs up to Davido as he extends his lead on Instagram.

The last time we brought to you guys, Davido's lead on Instagram was back in 2018 and the numbers were really good.

