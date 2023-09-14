Davido extends condolences to Mohad's family during performance

The international superstar paused during his performance to remember the late singer. He addressed his concertgoers reminding them that celebrities and artistes are human too and they go through their own battles.

He said, "I just want to send my condolences to the family of my little brother Mohbad who passed away yesterday. You know, as we come on stage and perform for you guys every night, you guys might not know what we artists be going through. We're human beings too and it takes a lot for us to come out, perform and deliver every night and we do that because we love you. You feel me. Special shoutout to my brother we know you're in heaven watching us, tonight we turn up for you."

This occurred during the Manchester leg of his ongoing Timeless tour and was not the first time he responded to the news of Mohbad's death.

He also tweeted a candle emoji on Twitter in honour of the singer after the news broke. Like the rest of the entertainment industry, he was deeply taken aback by the sudden nature of his passing.