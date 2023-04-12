Davido doesn't blame celebrities who stayed neutral during elections

During the election, many Nigerian celebrities were called out for not being vocal about their choice for the presidential position. While Davido allegedly performed his civic duty by coming out to vote, he was never vocal about who he was supporting.

In a recent interview on Channel 4 News, the interviewer asked him which leader he backed for the election. In answering the question, the afrobeat singer branded himself a leader. "Myself, I’m a leader myself," he replied to the journalist.

He spoke on how challenging the election period has been for Nigerians and appreciated the reception of his recently released fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' despite being released during a time where people aren't with the electoral process.

Pulse Nigeria

"The elections were tough. It was a tough period for Nigerians. I’m happy that I dropped the album and it was accepted. I know people are still going through a lot in the country, and everybody knows that even in the past I have been vocal about politics."

When asked how he feels about other artists who chose not to endorse any candidate during the elections, Davido made it clear that he would not judge anyone for their decision.

He added, "I don’t blame. Some people have families and children. Do you understand? Some people are built for it, some people are not, and I can’t blame anybody. I’m sure everybody has their own views, you know? And if you don't want to talk about it, it’s obvious where you stand."

Watch him speak: