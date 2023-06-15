Davido describes Ronaldo as his very good friend

During a recent appearance on the ABTalks podcast, hosted by Anas Bukhash, the singer called the footballer a very good friend.

He also expressed his support for Ronaldo and criticised those who hurled insults at him following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup.

Recounting the incident, the artist shared his personal connection to Ronaldo, stating, "Look at Cristiano Ronaldo when he left the World Cup. He is my friend, by the way. He is my very good friend. When he left the World Cup, I remember being on the internet, and the trolls were abusing him so much, even after everything that he has done."

It is worth noting that in his 2017 hit song Fall, the artist paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, Davido is the only African artiste that the renowned footballer follows on Instagram.

In other news, Israel DMW, Davido's logistics aide, has proudly exhibited the artist's collection of diamond jewellery.

Showcasing a variety of pieces, including diamond rings, a pendant with the moniker 'Baddest' embedded on it, and an extravagant watch, he boasted that the artist only wears genuine, high-quality jewellery.

Israel also bragged that the value of the jewellery could construct several roads in Nigeria.