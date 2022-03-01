'The world's greatest chef' - Davido says as he hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

According to the music star, Chioma is the world's greatest chef.

He made this known while commenting on a post shared via Chioma's Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"The world's greatest chef," he wrote.

Over the last few months, Davido and Chioma have given hints about a possible reunion.

First, the former couple hosted friends and family during their son's birthday in 2021.

They were later spotted together at a family function organised by Davido's family in Jan 2022.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.