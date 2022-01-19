RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I don open my crase for the year' - Davido says as he continues to drag cousin over governorship ambition

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star has vowed to frustrate his cousin's political ambition.

Nigerian music star Davido and his cousin Dele Adeleke [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/DeleAdeleke]
Nigerian music star Davido and his cousin Dele Adeleke [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/DeleAdeleke]

Nigerian music star Davido has continued to call out his cousin Dele Adeleke over his governorship ambition.

Dele recently purchased the nomination form from the People's Democratic Party to contest the governorship position in Osun state against his uncle Ademola Adeleke.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the music star vowed to frustrate his cousin's ambition.

twitter.com

"Because of your ambition you have your people write about me (which I don't care ) but to include the death of my mother in an article ... same woman that raised you...@deleadeleke001 ok na .. Dele God will reward you," he tweeted.

twitter.com

"The truth hurt you that much you had to go that low to mention YOUR AUNTY VERO that cared for you .. well... I don open my crase for the year @deleadeleke001 stay tuned NEW MUSIC 2MORO!"

The award-winning singer also revealed that his cousin is running for office from the same house his father gave him.

twitter.com

"Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you! Audacity! Disrespect me! (I don't care) But my FATHER my MOTHER Never! DELE I WILL STRESS YOU! We go meet for field,'' he vowed.

Dele's political ambition has been seen as a clash of interest by the Adelekes.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido and Dele Adeleke [Fortune]
Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido and Dele Adeleke [Fortune] Pulse Nigeria

Ademola ran for the governorship election in 2018.

He lost to the present governor, Oyetola Gboyega via a supreme court ruling.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

