Wizkid and Davido are cool and Davido made that obvious when he congratulated Wizkid on the success of his 'Starboy Fest'.

Davido took to Twitter to congratulate Wizkid on October 20, 2019, many hours after the birth of his third child and first son, David Adedeji Adelek Jr.

Davido congratulates Wizkid on the success of his massice music festival, 'Starboy Fest'

Davido also acknowledged Wizkid’s congratulatory message on the birth of his son saying, “I Dey wait my Son since ... as God bless you today him come bless me too !!! More to come Blood !!!!! I see your Message ❤️”

Wizkid shut down O2 Arena in London at the second leg of his Starboy Fest tour, which kicked off on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Machester city, London.

Davido welcomed his first son and third child 31 days to his 27th birthday on October 20.

Davido was in the delivery room with Chioma in an undisclosed hospital in London while Wizkid and other African acts made history at the O2 Arena.