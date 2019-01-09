Davido's trending #AskDavido on Twitter has got him answering a wide range of questions including that of him clearing the air of his girlfriend, Chioma's absence from Instagram.

A fan had pointed out the fact that Chioma in recent times had been on the low-key and was wondering if Davido was still dating her.

"#Askdavido are u still dating chioma. Cux I have nt yet heard anything abt her again😮😮" she asked. As expected, Davido went on to debunk the notion that there were hitches in their relationship.

"She’s working on her cooking show and doesn’t wanna get on social media for now ... social media is not life!" he replied.

Davido has in the last few hours spent time with his fans on Twitter answering questions from them. Some of these questions were personal, while as expected some fans took advantage of it to plead for financial assistance.

One important question Davido answered during the question and answer section was about the assault allegations leveled against him by Kizz Daniel's manager.

Davido denies slapping Kizz Daniel's manager as he answers questions from fans on Twitter #AskDavido

Davido for the umpteenth time has come out to deny slapping Kizz Daniel's manager as he answers questions from fans on Twitter.

The music star who is presently trending on Twitter with the #AskDavido while giving his fans and followers the opportunity to ask him any question cleared the air about the slapping incident during his concert back in December 2018.

"What’s the situation on ground with you and Kizz Daniel. Na 2019 be dis we just want to listen to good music. #Askdavido," a fan asked Davido.

Just like his previous response to this same topic, Davido replied to the fan that he never slapped Kizz Daniel's manager.

"God knows I can never slap his manager! He knows himself I didn’t... it’s all love always! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did... it’s cool tho life goes on," he replied.

On a lighter note, when asked about his Range Rover SUV, the singer promised to it out when his Rolls Royce finally lands the country. Just in case you want to see some of the really funny and ridiculous questions being asked by fans on social media, follow the #AskDavido to have a really entertaining morning.

On his alleged slapping incident with Kizz Daniel's manager, the news first hit the Internet on the early hours of December 27, 2018. According to Tumi (Kizz Daniel's manager), he was assaulted by Davido backstage of his concert.