Music star Davido is in celebratory mood for his fiancée's birthday but rues that they won't be able to 'turn the city upside down' because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Choima whom David is engaged to, clocks a new age April 30 of every year. For 2020, the music star won't be able to celebrate his girl's birthday the way he wants because of restrictions still ongong to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Happy birthday to the stronggest woman I know. Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down," Davido wrote in his post.

" My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me."

Davido and Choima have a child together.

Davido and Chioma Instagram

Happy birthday to Chioma from all of us at Pulse.