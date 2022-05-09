Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

The birthday girl was visibly excited as she could not contain the excitement of her father's presence.

Pulse Nigeria

"I think about you all day, I think about you daddy all day," she told her dad.

Among those who attended the birthday party were American reality TV show star Porsha Williams and her Nigerian partner, Simon Guobadia.

Pulse Nigeria

There was plenty to eat and share as the kids and their parents were entertained by DJ Daps.

Pulse Nigeria

The party was decorated by popular American event planners, The Belle Experience.

Hailey is Davido's second child. The music star and Amanda welcomed her back in 2017.

The music star is known for throwing big parties for his kids as he describes them every time as his biggest achievement.

Pulse Nigeria

"I'm obsessed with my children," he once tweeted.

The singer has three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

He welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Imade Adeleke.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.