Davido celebrates 2nd Daughter Hailey's 4th birthday in grand style

Davido and Amanda welcomed Hailey in 2017.

Davido's second daughter Hailey Adeleke

Nigerian music star Davido's second daughter Hailey recently turned four and he gave her a birthday party to remember.

The party which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, was attended by close family and friends.

Hailey's mum and Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, was on hand to receive guests as they celebrated with her family.

The kids had enough to eat and drink.

The music star has two other children, Imade and Ifeanyi from two baby mamas.

