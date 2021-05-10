Davido celebrates 2nd Daughter Hailey's 4th birthday in grand style
Davido and Amanda welcomed Hailey in 2017.
The party which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, was attended by close family and friends.
Hailey's mum and Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, was on hand to receive guests as they celebrated with her family.
The kids had enough to eat and drink.
