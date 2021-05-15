Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday
Davido and Sophie Momodu welcomed Imade in 2015.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 14, 2021, where he shared some of her adorable photos.
"Happy Birthday to my 1st born @realimadeadeleke !! I love the smart young girl u have grown to become .. and Daddy loves you so much! IMACHELLA THIS WEEKEND WE LIT!!" he captioned the photos.
The music star had earlier gifted Imade a Range Rover SUV as her birthday gift.
Imade is Davido's first daughter with former partner, Sophia Momodu.
They welcomed her in 2015.
