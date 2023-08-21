ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, Burna Boy, celebrities pay tribute to Wizkid's late mother

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The general support is so heartwarming to see.

Nigerian artistes show their support to Wizkid over the loss of his mother.
Nigerian artistes show their support to Wizkid over the loss of his mother.

Recommended articles

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, halted his performance at the Afronation Fest in Detroit, United States, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, to pay tribute to Wizkid's mother Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The entertainer, who is sadly no stranger to grief having lost his own mother as a child, sympathised with Wizkid.

He said, "Personally, I've lost so many people in my life. I want to send big condolences to my brother Ayo Balogun, Wizkid who lost his mother, may her soul rest in peace. I lost my mother myself many years ago, but whatever he has done, he has made his mother proud."

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after his initial condolence message via his Twitter account, where he prayed for his colleague, assuring him that his sadness would be healed as time goes by.

His tweet read, "Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time."

Burna Boy also paid his respects to the late Mrs. during his performance. He expressed how unfathomable Wizkid's pain is to him, noting that he would be in complete disarray if he lost his own mother. On that note, he sent his condolences to his fellow entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Before I go on, one of my brothers Wizkid lost his mother, so I want to send condolences, and rest in peace to his mum, I can't imagine what it would be like to lose my mum, that would be the end of me."

Even the popular Dj Exclusive stood in support of Wizkid, also expressing his sincere condolences on his mother's death. During his performance at the NYSC Orientation camp concert in Lagos state, he urged the corps members to observe a minute's silence in respect.

He said, "It's really sad, but we know she is in a better place. So please put your phones up, let's have a minute of silence because she needs this, and he needs this too, it's not easy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, also paid his respects during his Instagram live session. The singer noted that his biggest fear is Wizkid's current reality. Speed also urged the singer to stay strong.

He said, "I can't imagine what Wizkid is going through right now, You're experiencing my greatest fear in life. My greatest fear in life is losing my mother, massive shoutout to Wizkid, stay strong bro."

Wizkid and his parents.
Wizkid and his parents. Pulse Nigeria

Since the news of his mother's death, Wizkid has continued to receive overwhelming support, prayers, and messages from his fans, fellow entertainers, and loved ones.

We wish his family strength at this time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls over Halle's pregnancy rumours

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls over Halle's pregnancy rumours

Davido, Burna Boy, celebrities pay tribute to Wizkid's late mother

Davido, Burna Boy, celebrities pay tribute to Wizkid's late mother

Nse Ikpe-Etim takes on role of female coach in 'Field of Play'

Nse Ikpe-Etim takes on role of female coach in 'Field of Play'

From Amphitheatre to O2 Arena: Asake's inspiring rise to success

From Amphitheatre to O2 Arena: Asake's inspiring rise to success

Chinedu Ikedieze believes Aki and Paw-Paw's chemistry was predestined

Chinedu Ikedieze believes Aki and Paw-Paw's chemistry was predestined

Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 4 new housemates of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ireti Doyle is taking control of her career [Pulse Interview]

Ireti Doyle is taking control of her career [Pulse Interview]

Kiddwaya gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Kiddwaya gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

3 compelling performances from Netflix original 'Jagun Jagun'

3 compelling performances from Netflix original 'Jagun Jagun'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Portable denies ever having a relationship with Queen Dami, wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo [Platinum]

Portable addresses rumours about his relationship with late Alaafin of Oyo's wife

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends