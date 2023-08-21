Davido, Burna Boy, celebrities pay tribute to Wizkid's late mother

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, halted his performance at the Afronation Fest in Detroit, United States, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, to pay tribute to Wizkid's mother Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The entertainer, who is sadly no stranger to grief having lost his own mother as a child, sympathised with Wizkid.

He said, "Personally, I've lost so many people in my life. I want to send big condolences to my brother Ayo Balogun, Wizkid who lost his mother, may her soul rest in peace. I lost my mother myself many years ago, but whatever he has done, he has made his mother proud."

This comes after his initial condolence message via his Twitter account, where he prayed for his colleague, assuring him that his sadness would be healed as time goes by.

His tweet read, "Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time."

Burna Boy also paid his respects to the late Mrs. during his performance. He expressed how unfathomable Wizkid's pain is to him, noting that he would be in complete disarray if he lost his own mother. On that note, he sent his condolences to his fellow entertainer.

In his words, "Before I go on, one of my brothers Wizkid lost his mother, so I want to send condolences, and rest in peace to his mum, I can't imagine what it would be like to lose my mum, that would be the end of me."

Even the popular Dj Exclusive stood in support of Wizkid, also expressing his sincere condolences on his mother's death. During his performance at the NYSC Orientation camp concert in Lagos state, he urged the corps members to observe a minute's silence in respect.

He said, "It's really sad, but we know she is in a better place. So please put your phones up, let's have a minute of silence because she needs this, and he needs this too, it's not easy."

Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, also paid his respects during his Instagram live session. The singer noted that his biggest fear is Wizkid's current reality. Speed also urged the singer to stay strong.

He said, "I can't imagine what Wizkid is going through right now, You're experiencing my greatest fear in life. My greatest fear in life is losing my mother, massive shoutout to Wizkid, stay strong bro."

Since the news of his mother's death, Wizkid has continued to receive overwhelming support, prayers, and messages from his fans, fellow entertainers, and loved ones.