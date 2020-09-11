Nigerian singer David Adeleke also known as Davido was a guest at Beats 99.9 FM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, where he got to talk about his latest single 'Fem,' and all that he has been up to since the lockdown.

An interesting highlight of the interview was when he was asked about his jewelry collections.

"I actually don't wear all my jewelry...my friends wear them," he said. The presenter went on to ask about the worth of his jewelry.

"On a heavy day, I'll be touching like 2M dollars," he said to the surprise of the presenters.

It is no news that the music star is a collector of expensive pieces of jewelry.

From his customised necklace worth N40M which he acquired back in 2019 to his array of designer wristwatches, the father of three has spent a huge fortune on pieces of jewelry.

Davido is one of the most flamboyant celebrities in the country [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido is the son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke.

Adeleke is a Nigerian business magnate, founder, and president of Adeleke University. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.