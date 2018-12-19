It's that time of the year when schools organise Christmas parties for the kids and just like other parents, Davido showed up at his daughter's (Imade) party and the photos from the event are cute.

The music star who has been touring the country over the last few weeks was accompanied by his baby mama, Sophie Momodu who is Imade's mum.

A visibly excited Imade joined other kids in the school as they had fun. The fun wasn't complete as the kids got to see Santa Clause who was on hand to share gifts with the kids.

Don't we all love the way Davido despite being the busiest celebrity at the moment always finds time to be present at his daughters' school and birthday events?

Talking about Davido's daughters, the last time we got to see these cuties in one photo was when they both vacationed in the United States...little but not too late to start the sisterhood movement.

Back in August 2018, Davido's daughters were spotted vacationing in the United States and the sisters are bonding so well. The singer's baby mamas apparently have a cordial relationship as they both have been sharing photos and videos of their girls having a nice time together. For Sophia Momodu she has shared a number of photos on her Instagram showing that they indeed are bonding.

Davido's second baby mama, Amanda who lives a very private life with her daughter, Hailey has also been very fruitful with photos of the activities the Adeleke girls have been up to.

Guys, even though these two beautiful cuties are still very young might be able to remember a lot from these events in the future but it shows that they would be having a very cool relationship as they grow up.

We love the fact Davido's baby mamas have been able to stay away from news over controversial issues for a long time.