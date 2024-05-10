ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has that hinted that he might not produce another album after his next one.

Davido
Davido

The “Unavailable” crooner has been in the news recently because of his online feud with Wizkid, aka Ayodeji Balogun, his colleague.

Recommended articles

He claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the music industry and would quit to ensure their peace.

Nigerian singer Davido
Nigerian singer Davido Nigerian singer Davido Pulse Live Kenya

“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido recently stated that since he entered the industry, many of his colleagues have not experienced peace of mind.

On Wednesday, the singer released the music video for “Kante,” featuring the super talented singer Fave, from his “Timeless” album.

He also announced that the visuals will mark the end of the “Timeless” era, one of the standout tracks from the Grammy-nominated album released in March 2023.

Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time
Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the music community, with fans and industry players expressing surprise and disappointment at Davido’s decision.

Many have praised his contributions to the Nigerian music industry and expressed hope for a possible change of heart in the future.

Davido is also the founder of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), a music record label that he intends to use as a platform to nurture new music talent and mentor the next generation of artistes. DMW has already signed on promising acts like Dremo, Mayorkun, and Perruzzi.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'

See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'

Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

Young skitmakers must be united to avoid comedy industry crash - Seyi Law

Young skitmakers must be united to avoid comedy industry crash - Seyi Law

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Obi Cubana asks FG, state govts to make life easier for Nigerian youths

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie