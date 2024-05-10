The “Unavailable” crooner has been in the news recently because of his online feud with Wizkid, aka Ayodeji Balogun, his colleague.
‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has that hinted that he might not produce another album after his next one.
He claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the music industry and would quit to ensure their peace.
“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.
Davido recently stated that since he entered the industry, many of his colleagues have not experienced peace of mind.
On Wednesday, the singer released the music video for “Kante,” featuring the super talented singer Fave, from his “Timeless” album.
He also announced that the visuals will mark the end of the “Timeless” era, one of the standout tracks from the Grammy-nominated album released in March 2023.
The announcement has sent shockwaves through the music community, with fans and industry players expressing surprise and disappointment at Davido’s decision.
Many have praised his contributions to the Nigerian music industry and expressed hope for a possible change of heart in the future.
Davido is also the founder of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), a music record label that he intends to use as a platform to nurture new music talent and mentor the next generation of artistes. DMW has already signed on promising acts like Dremo, Mayorkun, and Perruzzi.
