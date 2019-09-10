Today is a special day for Tonto Dikeh and Davido as they both remember their late mothers.

Both celebrities took to their Instagram pages on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, where they wrote some really nice words to celebrate their mothers. First was Davido who couldn't help but thank her for all the success he has experienced in his career so far.

"OVE U MOMMY!! !!! I KNOW ITS YOU THAT IS PROTECTING ME!!!!! I KNOW!!!! I LOVE U!! UR SON GALLANT DIE!!!!!!!! RIP!!!" he wrote.

On the other hand, Tonto Dikeh had some soothing words to describe her mum who passed on 30 years ago. According to her, even though she lived a short life on earth, it was amazing.

"RIP Queen...Thanks for always protecting me, ma... Thanks for Always been by Me, ma...I'm doing well and Life couldn't be more Rosey Atm...I Love you mama,30 years and Aday Apart but you my confidant, my closest friend, My Ma...Rest On MAMAA....#Celebration of a very very short but amazing life lived on earth #MRSDIKEH #MAMA #30yearsand1day #9thsept," she wrote.

One event Davido would have loved for his mum to present at is his future wedding to girlfriend, Chioma. Recall that the music star had an introduction ceremony about a week ago ahead of his wedding to the love of his life.

Davido to marry Chioma, holds introduction ceremony

The biggest news in the celebrity world that everyone will be reading today is that of Davido's introduction ceremony to girlfriend, Chioma.

The music star shared a photo of his introduction ceremony via his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, 2019. Even though he didn't say much in the caption, one thing is for sure...there is a wedding ceremony to plan.

"First of all INTRODUCTION, 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾" he wrote. As usual, a hashtag has been created for the forthcoming wedding and it is called #Chivido2020.