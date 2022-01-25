According to the management of the club which officially opened in 2021, customer satisfaction was paramount and credibility had to be shown by making sure the multi awarding winning singer was invited to entertain attendees.
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Music star Davido and other celebrities graced the world class Lush Club in Sangotedo Lagos. The evening was packed with nightlife lovers and top turntable master DJ Humility.
Eniola Badmus, Cubana Chief Priest and Ruggedman were also part of the notable personalities that graced the memorable event
Lush Club offers customers a unique platform to enjoy cocktails, exclusive wines, spirits, beers and other drinks at an affordable rate.
Lush club is a part of Bildiamo Group, an indigenous construction and management company based in Lagos, Nigeria, with an office in the Middle East
