RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Music star Davido and other celebrities graced the world class Lush Club in Sangotedo Lagos. The evening was packed with nightlife lovers and top turntable master DJ Humility.

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

According to the management of the club which officially opened in 2021, customer satisfaction was paramount and credibility had to be shown by making sure the multi awarding winning singer was invited to entertain attendees.

Recommended articles
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria

Eniola Badmus, Cubana Chief Priest and Ruggedman were also part of the notable personalities that graced the memorable event

Lush Club offers customers a unique platform to enjoy cocktails, exclusive wines, spirits, beers and other drinks at an affordable rate.

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria

Lush club is a part of Bildiamo Group, an indigenous construction and management company based in Lagos, Nigeria, with an office in the Middle East

Follow Lush Club:

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @lushclubng

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club
Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club Pulse Nigeria

-____-

#FeaturebyLushClub

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry confirms paternity of their son

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry confirms paternity of their son

5 Nigerian TikTok influencers you may start paying to watch

5 Nigerian TikTok influencers you may start paying to watch

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti

Bovi's wife recounts how ectopic pregnancy ruptured in one of her tubes

Bovi's wife recounts how ectopic pregnancy ruptured in one of her tubes

Yemi Alade and Yaba Buluku Boyz stun in new video for, 'Tell Somebody'

Yemi Alade and Yaba Buluku Boyz stun in new video for, 'Tell Somebody'

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru at No. 1 for 4th week

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” at No. 1 for 4th week

Fireboy set to become first Nigerian artist to top the UK official singles chart

Fireboy set to become first Nigerian artist to top the UK official singles chart

Trending

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

Shatta Wale and Coach Milo

'Building mansions in villages you barely live in is foolishness' -Eucharia Anunobi

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]