David Schwimmer denies dating Jennifer Aniston, says they are just friends

A rep for Schwimmer told the UK Sun there is “no truth” to the rumors that he and Aniston are dating.

Rumors of their real-life romance kicked off when a source claimed to Closer magazine that taping the reunion “stirred up feelings” for them.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” the insider claimed.

Aniston and Schwimmer sent tongues wagging when they revealed during the reunion of 'Friends' that they had crushes on each other.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship," Schwimmer said.

Aniston also admitted to having feelings for him.