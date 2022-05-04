RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dave Chappelle attacked while performing onstage at Hollywood Bowl

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Chris Rocks mocks Will Smith after Chappelle's attack.

American comedian Dave Chappelle [Instagram/MiamiBoy561]
American comedian Dave Chappelle [Instagram/MiamiBoy561]

The ugly incident took place on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Recommended articles

According to several reports, the attacker had a knife shaped like a gun when arrested.

In a video that has since gone viral, a young man is seen rushing onto the stage and attacking the performer to the ground during the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.

The attacker then gets up and tries to run off-stage before he is caught and tackled by what appears to be security personnel and members of Chappelle’s team.

He was later arrested, and bail was set at $30,000.

Chris Rock's reaction

Chris Rock later came on stage with Chappelle after the attack where he mocked Will Smith.

It would be recalled that Smith slapped Rock on stage while hosting the last Academy Awards.

“Was that Will Smith?” he said after climbing the podium.

Actor Jamie Foxx is understood to have rushed on stage to help Chappelle and apprehend the attacker.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” quipped Chappelle at the show’s curtain call. Unconfirmed video shows Foxx responding: “I thought that was part of the show.”

According to several reports, an investigation into the matter has already begun.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Dave Chappelle attacked while performing onstage at Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle attacked while performing onstage at Hollywood Bowl

Drake strikes a layered deal with Universal Music Group

Drake strikes a layered deal with Universal Music Group

Yul Edochie says he'll never say anything to make his 1st wife look bad in public

Yul Edochie says he'll never say anything to make his 1st wife look bad in public

AMVCA 8: Bonang Matheba to co-host award show with IK Osakioduwa

AMVCA 8: Bonang Matheba to co-host award show with IK Osakioduwa

Realness Institute, Netflix unveil 12 participants for 2022 Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship

Realness Institute, Netflix unveil 12 participants for 2022 Episodic Lab & Development Executive Traineeship

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Tunde Kelani’s ‘Ayinla’ set for Netflix debut

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]