Daniella Okeke says she is a very shy person, shares raunchy photo

Daniella Okeke Actress says she is a very shy person as she shares raunchy photo

Daniella is sharing with fans the side a lot of people never knew about her and it is shocking.

  Published:
Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke play

Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke

(Instagram)

We all know Daniella Okeke is one of the hottest celebrities in town and when she decides to share a raunchy photo with a caption that says she is a shy person...errr...we definitely will talk about it.

The voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 10, 2018, where she shared a really hot photo of herself. She went on to talk about how people mistake her physical appearance for her character.

"ANYONE WHO REALLY KNOWS ME WOULD TELL YOU DAT AM A VERY SHY PERSON...ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO MY SEXINESS OR SEXUALITY I GET VERY UNCOMFORTABLE; SURPRISE? YEAAH BUT IT'S THE TRUTH... SOMEONE ONCE TOLD ME DANIELLA GOD HAS BLESSED YOU WITH A BADGIRL IMAGE USE IT TO UR ADVANTAGE    HUMMMN I KEEP WONDERING WHAT THAT MEANS... ITS FUNNY HOW SOCIAL MEDIA CREATES A TOTALLY DIFFERENT PERSONA ABOUT MME...OT KNOWING THAT I AM THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF THEIR ASSUMPTIONS, SOMETIMES I READ SOME LIES, FAKE AND WRONG STORIES ABOUT ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND I LAUGH SO HARD AND WISH IF ONLY I WAS THAT HALF A BAD BITCH .

"ANYWAY ENOUGH OF MY STORIES   BUT I HARDLY SHOW OFF MY SEXY SIDE, BECOS IT DOES MAKE ME UNCOMFORTABLE BUT I WILL MAKE AN EXCEPTION TODAY BECOS I AM A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN WHO IS BLESSED AND WONDERFUL MMADE...ND AM PROUD OF THE BEAUTIFUL NATURAL BODY THAT AM IN. PS: THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL PICTURE AND IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT U RE A HATER..     #DANIELLAOKEKE #GODOVEREVERYTHING #MYNEWDAWN," she wrote.

Let's just say fans might be having a rethink as to the perception they have about the talented actress. Daniella Okeke who isn't one of those controversial celebrities got into some controversial brouhaha back in 2017 when she was allegedly accused of having a relationship with a popular clergy.

ALSO READ: Daniella Okeke's hot photos will leave the guys at the edges of their seats

Daniella Okeke breaks silence over Apostle Suleman sex scandal

Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke back in 2017 opened up on an alleged affair with Apostle Suleman. This comes after Stephanie Otobo, the estranged lover of the clergyman opened up concerning his affair with the actress at a press conference covered by Sahara Reporters.

Daniella took to Instagram today, March 15, 2017, sharing the post above writing, "in adherence to my lawyer's counsels, I've been mute since I read some funny fallacies..my lawyers will do the talking. But 4 Sure a lot of people will go down 4 getting my name involved in something I had no business with. So be careful abt wat you say or write, my being mute is 4 legal reasons!!! #MYCASEISDIFFERENT #GODOVEREVERTHING."

Recall that the Nollywood starlet was reported to have been Apostle Johnson Suleman's side chick. According to Sahara Reporters, the Apostle purchased a Mercedes-Benz 450 GL worth $76,000 for her.

Odion E. Okonofua

