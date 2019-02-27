Ever wondered why Daniella Okeke has shielded her heart from love and become a meanie? Wonder no more as she says after failing in love and not being loved back it made her have a rethink about the whole love ideology.

The voluptuous actress revealed this via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, where she dropped a series of post on her reason for being mean and staying away from love.

"Anytime I 've truly loved someone I ve always gotten my heart broken.. datz why am mean. I don't love nobody but myself 🙄 fuck the world. No one really cares about you... ONLY GOD GOT YOU," she said in one of the posts.

She went on to reveal in another post why she finds it hard to fall in love because she has never felt loved before.

"How do u love? Wen u ve truly never felt loved? Wen I love you it's just a statement not a Reality 🙄😂 fuck out here.😂😂," she wrote.

We are sure fans and admirers of this beautiful actress would be wondering why no one has been able to love her in the way she desires.

While we wonder, we think Daniella Okeke is gradually becoming one of those vocal celebs who at any given time will talk and express their feelings about and social topic.

Daniella Okeke wants out, says she's done with Nigeria

Apparently, some people aren't impressed with some of the election results released so far in the general elections, and Daniella Okeke is one of them who also feels so, making her desire to leave the country. This might sound hilarious to some people while others might also take it seriously but the voluptuous actress made her frustrations and desires known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 25, 2019.

In her posts, she said she was fed up with the country and was ready to relocate to another nation. She even went on to openly appeal to any man with a foreign passport to come and marry her.

"I NEED A NEW CITIZENSHIP AM REALLY TIRED OF NIGERIA 💛💚 PLS WHO WILL MARRY ME? RED OR BLUE PASSPORT OR ANY OTHER COLOR BUT DEFINITELY NOT GREEN... 😡😡 AM UPSET.. #DANIELLAOKEKE," she captioned one of the photos.

Well, if you think you find Daniella Okeke attractive and most importantly reside outside the country, this would be the best time to slide into her DM and make your intentions known.