Hmmm...it looks like Daniella Okeke is shaking a table that has a lot of people on it including her fellow celebrities.

The beautiful and voluptuous actress dropped what has now come as a bomb on her Instagram page on Monday, July 29, 2019. According to her, having a very nice body shape doesn't come with having the ability to catch attention.

"You don't have to be shaped like a coke bottle to catch attention. Your brain can catch everything...develop it," she wrote. She went on to say the present generation is obsessed with material things;

"THIS GENERATION IS OBSESSED WITH FIGURE 8 📌 #daniellaokeke #funnymemeswithdaniella #funnymemes4ya #funnymemesoficial #funnymemes #funnymemesdaily #funnymeme #memeswithdaniellaokeke #DANIELLAOKEKE #laugh #laughter #justforlaughs #donttakeitpersonal."

When celebrities come out to share posts like this on their social media pages, we always wonder why they come up with statements like this.

A few months ago, it was Tonto Dikeh dropping a similar statement like this and it got a lot of people talking.

"Don’t let social media fool you" - Tonto Dikeh advice fans

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019. In a post, she talked about how people shouldn't get deceived by photos and lifestyles posted by on social media. She went on to caption the post with a quote that is worth reading;

"Don’t be fooled nor be pressured to live on the fast lane...I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who travel abroad once a year and take pics to last the gram for a year(Slowly releasing them to make us feel they travel every day!! I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who change 4times on a one time trip on a PJ for pics and post them periodically and we feel they travel every Sec in style...

"No pun intended “BUT THIS IS TO SAY NEVER WANT ANYONE LIFE, WORK YOUR LIFE AT YOUR PACE...Don’t get intimidated by any one's success..for all you know you could be worth more that the life you envy or wish! LOVE YOU ALL. Good morning folks," she wrote.

When celebrities write epistles like this, we begin to wonder who they are always referring to because it is a well-known fact that most of these celebrities are known for living the flamboyant lifestyles being talked about by Tonto.