Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

To her, dance becomes a language, and an expression of emotions.

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh remains an inspiration to young Nigerian dancers. [Instagram/KaffyDance]
Speaking with Channels Television during the Morning Brief show on Tuesday January 16, 2024, Kaffy unraveled the layers of her motivation towards dance.

Kaffy embarked on her dance journey with a clear purpose – fitness and wellness. "When I started, I was doing it strictly for fitness and wellness because I was using it for weight loss, because I was a size 16," she revealed. Kaffy said shefound dance to be a liberating tool, not just for physical health but as a holistic approach to a better well-being.

In 2006, Kaffy set a World Record for the “Longest Dance Party at the Nokia Silverbird Dance-a-thon.
In 2006, Kaffy set a World Record for the “Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Dance-a-thon. Instagram

Before Kaffy envisioned dance as a profession, she said it served as a sanctuary for her mental health. "Before I even thought of dancing as a profession, I always saw it as something to help me with my mental health," she shared. Growing up with the challenges of navigating a split parenting household, she said that dance became Kaffy's refuge – a space where she could escape and discover herself.

As Kaffy explored dance at the national stadium, she said she realised the impact it could have on others. "People needed some kind of escape, either for fitness or wellness reasons or just to have a place where they want to be," she explained. This realisation marked the beginning of her journey to empower individuals through dance, creating a space where others could find solace, just as she did.

