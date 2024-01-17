Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Speaking with Channels Television during the Morning Brief show on Tuesday January 16, 2024, Kaffy unraveled the layers of her motivation towards dance.

Discovering Dance for Fitness and Wellness

Kaffy embarked on her dance journey with a clear purpose – fitness and wellness. "When I started, I was doing it strictly for fitness and wellness because I was using it for weight loss, because I was a size 16," she revealed. Kaffy said shefound dance to be a liberating tool, not just for physical health but as a holistic approach to a better well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Dance as a Sanctuary for Mental Health:

Before Kaffy envisioned dance as a profession, she said it served as a sanctuary for her mental health. "Before I even thought of dancing as a profession, I always saw it as something to help me with my mental health," she shared. Growing up with the challenges of navigating a split parenting household, she said that dance became Kaffy's refuge – a space where she could escape and discover herself.

Empowering Others through Dance:

As Kaffy explored dance at the national stadium, she said she realised the impact it could have on others. "People needed some kind of escape, either for fitness or wellness reasons or just to have a place where they want to be," she explained. This realisation marked the beginning of her journey to empower individuals through dance, creating a space where others could find solace, just as she did.