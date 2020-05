Nigerian choreographer and dancer Kafayat Shafau-Ameh also known as Kaffy has lost her mother.

Faffy announced the death of her mum on Instagram page on Monday May 25, 2020 with a video of herself and her mum dancing.

Kaffy's mum raised her as a single parent, died at the age of 82.

Our sincere condolence goes to Kaffy and her family as they mourn the death of their mother.