Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Babatunde Lawal

The birthday was on December 18, 2022.

Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, has penned a short, concise message on social media to celebrate the birthday of his wife, Bukola Arugba.

The Yoruba movie actor took to his Instagram page to share his wishes while sharing stunning pictures of her.

The actor, who wrote that he's still searching for the right words, prayed for his wife to keep basking in glory.

He wrote: "Hallelujah 19th of December is here and it’s the day the lord has made. Keep dancing in God’s glory. Still searching for the right words to describe You my Queen. HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLUWABUKOLAMI [sic]."

In February, Bukola also took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday.

She urged her fans to celebrate her husband's birthday with her as she showers him with praises and prayers.

She wrote: "It’s Emperor’s birthday Oladamola Olufemi omo Olatunji baba ibeji … U are designed for great greatness … shine on star boy @damolaolatunji … My people kindly join me in wishing king a blissful birthday day [sic]."

The couple currently have two children together.

