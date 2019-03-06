It looks like Olu Maintain is trying to get a damage control done after he was called out by eLDee for performing his hit song 'Big Boy' in the United States of America.

Olu Maintain after getting slammed by eLDee took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, where he posted two videos of eLDee and Banky W performing the same song 'Big Boy' t different locations.

He went on to caption the videos with a quote where he talked about the growth they have all experienced over the last couple of years.

"Grown n Sexy "the Concert" Lagos Dec 2018. Performing with My brother who was performing for the first time in 7years. It was super Lit and a Pleasure. Its all Love. We've become Older, we've become Fathers and we've truly become BIG BOYS. Abe'ri eldee the don @eldeethedon Ati banky w @bankywellington awon ti Yankee emi na ti di Yankee ooooo. Mo ti ba Colin Powell Po lori Stage O dé Quality. #Love. ***Tour Dates And Cities to be announced Soon," he wrote.

This is coming barely 24 hours after eLDee had dragged him for trying to steal his song some years ago and still performing the same song on stage like he originally created it.

eLDee slams Olu Maintain for performing his song 'Big Boy' on stage

We guess no one saw this coming after eLDee took out time to drag Olu Maintain for performing his song 'Big Boy' on stage. Olu Maintain had a show in New York where he performed before his teeming fans and went on to jump on eLDee's hit song 'Big Boy'. It didn't take long before eLDee took to his comment section to blast him for performing his song.

"This shameless nigga out on stages performing my songs like he created it. I still remember how he tried to steal the record after I put him on it, forcing me to put it out prematurely. Nigga ran off with the unmastered draft and went to print CDs with himself as the lead artist, even his verse was written by me #Appropriation #getyourownshit Lesson to young artist Don't ever do pity features," he wrote.

It didn't end there, he went on to call Olu Maintain's action, shameless; "This right here is shameless appropriation 👎👎👎." However, the comments have been taken down while eLDee took to his Instagram stories to apologise to his fans for his outburst