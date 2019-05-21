Daddy Showkey has come out to slam the government over the manner at which Naira Marley was treated during his arraignment in court.

The veteran singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, where he shared a video and expressed his shock and dismay over the number of security details present at Naira Marley's court trial. According to him, he wonders why the government has failed to use the same energy applied in arraigning Naira Marley in court to face corrupt politicians in the country.

"Eye wey cry 😭 dey see road O na weytin this boy do self wey we never see before, na him kill people will Bomb 💣 na him thief nigeria money yeye dey Smell #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself," he captioned the video.

Daddy Showkey's reaction is coming barely 24 hours after Naira Marley was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos over Internet fraud charges.

A few days ago, Daddy Showkey had slammed Naira Marley for insulting his elders even though he pleaded on his behalf for a soft landing in the hands of the security agency.

Daddy Showkey slams Naira Marley for insulting his elders, appeals for his release

A few days ago, Daddy Showkey came out to speak on Naira Marley's recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as he appeals for his release even though he thinks he made a mistake by insulting his elders. The veteran singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, where he posted a video.

"A lot of una dey call me because of Naira Marley, una dey say I nor wan put mouth for Naira Marley matter. Me, I nor go put my mouth for where small pikin dey insult em elders and some people dey try to make the elder look stupid when he dey talk the truth. But I go only talk say pikin no go bad, we go say make them kill am.

"We go find a way to save am...Me, I go beg the EFCC make them temper justice with mercy make them look around way to go about this investigation because this young man just dey grow. Make em take this one learn lesson, make em know as he go put em mouth for word," he said.

Daddy Showkey scolded Naira Marley for insulting his elders on social media but appealed to the anti-graft agency to find a way of freeing the young musician. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Naira Marley and Ruggedman had an online fracas which went on back and forth.