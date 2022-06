"When we talk, people will feel like we don't know what we are saying. I always say that Igbos Igbos...I want you people to be united this time. Look why is that anytime you have somebody credible, anything involving you people, they will use you people against yourselves," he said.

"This one don come now, them don go use an Igbo man to fight an Igbo man. Oh, una get very long way to go. If this man that correct Igbo man, he go forget about this thing. For once you people should use your head."

Showkey's comments came hours after a faction of the party led by Mr Calistus Okafor has held its National Convention to elect Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as its presidential flagbearer.