Daddy Showkey apologises to Lepacious Bose after calling her "Mumu"

Daddy Showkey Veteran singer apologises to Lepacious Bose after calling her "Mumu"

Daddy Showkey has retracted his statement and video where he insulted Lepacious Bose and apologised to the comedian.

  • Published:
Daddy Showkey play

Daddy Showkey

(Instagram/DaddyShowkey)

Daddy Showkey has apologised to comedian, Lepacious Bose after calling her "Mumu" less than 24 hours ago.

In a short video released on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 13, 2018, the veteran singer said he had retracted his earlier statement where he insulted the comedian. In the newly shared video, Daddy Showkey said he was told to apologise so he was sorry for calling her a "Mumu."

"I take back my Mumu #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle #positionurself," he captioned the video. We hope he is apologising because he actually means it and not because he was been mounted to do so.

 

It would be recalled that less than 24 hours ago, Daddy Showkey had posted a video on his Instagram page where he insulted Lepacious Bose because of a statement credited to her.

Daddy Showkey says advocacy and music are inborn play

Daddy Showkey has said that contrary to some people’s opinion, he is not quitting music for advocacy.

(Instagram/DaddyShowkey)

Lepacious Bose play

Lepacious Bose

(Lepacious Bose)

ALSO READ: Bovi shades I Go Dye for criticizing former Gov Uduaghan

Daddy Showkey calls Lepacious Bose "Mumu" [Video]

play

 

In what was seen as a rude and shocking video, Daddy Showkey about a day go, posted a video on his Instagram page where he called Lepacious Bose a "Mumu." Guys, this is no joke! Apparently, Daddy Showkey isn't happy with the viral video where Lepacious Bose is seen throwing jabs at Nigerian women. So, he took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 13, 2018, where he insulted the once chubby comedian.

Lepacious Bose play

Lepacious Bose in new physique

(Instagram)

 

"Mumu! Mumu!! Mumu!!! , who dey look for Mumu, Mumu! Mumu!! Mumu!!! Who dey look for Mumu, we go give you the Mumu for free #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle #positionurself," he captioned the video.

Screenshot of Daddy Showkey insulting Lepacious Bose play

Screenshot of Daddy Showkey insulting Lepacious Bose

(Instgram/DaddyShowkey)

 

We found this both hilarious and serious because Daddy Showkey's expression in the video can keep you laughing all day. He has however taken down the video.

