The On-Air personality made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, April 15, 2019. For Daddy Freeze, he wonders if the incessant killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a means devised by the government to eliminate its citizens.

"Is SARS a deliberate government initiative directed towards population control?" he posted. He went on to caption the post with a quote where he expressed his frustrations and desire for answers to his questions.

Daddy Freeze isn't the only celebrity who has asked questions concerning the recent brutality faced by young Nigerians in the hands of SARS.

Recently a young man, Kolade Johnson was killed by men of the Nigeria Police Force and the outrage was massive. One celeb who wondered when these killings were going to end was Adesua Etomi.

"How many more people have to die? " asks Adesua Etomi as police kills innocent Nigerian

The award-winning actress made her frustrations known via her Instagram page on Monday, April 1, 2019. In her lengthy post, the actress expressed her disappointment over the conduct of the police in the country and they have continued to cut short the lives of innocent young Nigerians.

"I am SO SICK of the abuse of power by SARS. I am SO SICK of a government that turns deaf ears to the cries of its people. HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE before something is done about this nonsense? Every other day, we hear stories of how citizens are beaten, killed, robbed, kidnapped by SARS. If a tree is producing rotten fruit, CUT IT DOWN.

"This is Kolade. His only crime was watching football. That was all he was doing when a stray bullet hit him yesterday. A bullet fired by a SARS official. They fled the scene btw. So who do we hold responsible? He has a son who now has to grow up without a father, all because some idiot was trigger happy. P.s I didn't know Kolade. This could have been anyone. #EndSars #justiceforkola #thishastostop," she wrote.

Kolade Johnson died after a stray bullet from the police hit him while he was watching football at a viewing center.